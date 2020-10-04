https://justthenews.com/accountability/former-us-attorney-dc-calls-comey-public-hearing-useless?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former U.S. attorney for the D.C. Joe diGenova says last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for ex-FBI Director James Comey was useless and was meant to help Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, who’s facing a tough reelection bid.

“I expected him to lie and be forgetful and he did both, so it was a grand slam for James Comey,” diGVenova told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield.

“He did what he’s been doing ever since July 5, 2016, when he illegally exonerated Hillary Clinton from her email scandal and her violations of the espionage act,” diGenova continued. “He’s selling a book. He’s selling a movie. He’s trying to bolster his spirits.”

According to recently released documents, Comey, as the Obama administration’s FBI director, broke with agency protocol in its 2016 Trump campaign-Russia collusion investigation. Trump fired Comey in 2017.

DiGenova said there should have been a private deposition in which committee members could have asked Comey lengthy questions. “Public hearings are useless in cases like this because you have five minute limitations on questioning.”

He also said, “That hearing was for Lindsey Graham. He’s running for reelection and he wanted to look like he was doing something so he had a hearing, and it was useless.”

