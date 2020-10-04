https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-mark-meadows-white-house-chief-of-staff/2020/10/04/id/990281

Another day, another mysterious case of conflicting messaging surrounding President Donald Trump, who is now frustrated with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to The New York Times.

The Walter Reed doctors said President Donald Trump was doing “extremely well” and fever free for 24 hours. Trump himself said he felt like he was well enough to walk out of the hospital Saturday. But Meadows stepped on the that message saying they were “very concerned” with the president’s health.

“[Friday] morning we were real concerned with that,” Meadows told Reuters on Saturday night to clarify his previous anonymous messaging on the president’s health situation. “He had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly.”

A White House official told CNN that Trump is “furious” with the botched messaging. The president’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that Meadows’ statement was “misconstrued.”

“The chief and I work side by side, and I think his statement was misconstrued,” Conley told reporters. “What he meant was that 24 hours ago when he and I were checking on the president, that there was that momentary episode of a high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here.

“Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, we, I’m not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course, but he’s doing well.”

