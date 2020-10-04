https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-has-departed-walter-reed-medical-center-return?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump departed Monday evening from Walter Reed Medical Center after three days of treatment for coronavirus and headed back to the White House.

In livestream video, the president could be seen exiting a building, descending some stairs, walking over to and then entering a vehicle.

Trump earlier Monday announced that he would be leaving the medical facility. He communicated that he felt well and he urged people not to fear the coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted.

The president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley during a press conference on Monday said that while the president is not yet in the clear, his condition permits a return to the White House.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

