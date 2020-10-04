https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/04/trump-runs-the-country-from-walter-reed-as-biden-calls-another-lid-n1002978

President Trump doesn’t seem to be letting his COVID-19 diagnosis slow him down. According to reports he’s still working hard at his job.

But Joe Biden, once again, called a lid at 9:16am Eastern Time on Sunday morning.

The Biden campaign called a lid for in-person events at 9:16a ET. — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) October 4, 2020

President Trump himself reported that he was still doing the work of the American people while at Walter Reed. “I had to be out front. This is America. This is the United States. This is the greatest country in the world. This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe,” he explained.

It’s hard not to ignore the contrast between the two candidates. The Biden campaign has been calling a lid on in-person events regularly for weeks. Trump isn’t letting his COVID diagnosis stop him from doing his job.

