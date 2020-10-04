https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519560-trump-sought-to-keep-covid-diagnosis-secret-thursday-as-he-awaited

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE hid the results of his first positive COVID-19 test on Thursday while awaiting the results of a second test that would later also come back positive, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

People familiar with the president’s health told the newspaper that a rapid COVID-19 test returned a positive result before President Trump called in to Fox News for an interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityFox News anchors, executives to be tested after potential COVID-19 exposure at debate Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump: ‘I condemn all white supremacists’ MORE on Thursday evening. During the interview, Trump addressed the diagnosis of his aide Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksDoctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says Barr will not quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19 MORE with coronavirus but did not reveal that he had apparently already tested positive.

In a tweet hours later, just before 1 a.m. Friday, Trump announced his own diagnosis after a second test performed using a deeper nasal swap also returned positive results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote in the tweet.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Journal also reported that Trump told at least one aide to keep their own positive test results secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Journal or The Hill.

News of the timing of Trump’s diagnosis comes as the media has grappled with contradictory statements about the president’s health from top officials since the announcement of his positive test results early Friday.

Reporters have hammered the president’s physician over a statement he made admitting that he did not initially tell reporters that the president had been placed on supplemental oxygen even when asked directly about the issue due to a desire to be “upbeat” about Trump’s status.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsDoctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says Trump in video from Walter Reed says he’s feeling good, next few days will be ‘the real test’ MORE also told reporters Saturday that the president’s vitals had been “very concerning” at one point and indicated that Trump was not yet on a path to full recovery, directly contradicting White House physician Sean Conley’s earlier assertion that Trump was doing “very well” against the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

