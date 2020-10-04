https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-speaks-from-walter-reed-as-more-updates-indicate-his-health-is-improving-substantial-progress

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a four-minute video late Saturday, explaining that his health has improved since arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I came here, I wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump said. “We’re working hard to get me back. I have to get all the way back because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go and I have to finish that job. I’ll be back, I think, I’ll be back soon.”

“We’re going to beat the coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it, and we’re going to beat it soundly,” he later added.

Indeed, Sean Conley, D.O., the president’s physician, released another update Saturday evening indicating Trump’s health continues to progress as he battles coronavirus.

President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second does of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties.

In addition, the White House released two photos of Trump working while isolated inside the executive suite at Walter Reed.

The positive update came after conflicting reports triggered a wave of confusion earlier in the day.

Just minutes after Conley had concluded a press conference updating the media on the president, an anonymous source told the White House media pool that Trump’s health had been worse than what was being said publicly. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” the source said. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was later identified as the anonymous source after he was captured on video and audio asking the media pool to talk off the record.

However, Meadows struck a much more hopeful tune Saturday evening.

Meadows told Fox News that Trump “is doing extremely well. In fact, I’m very, very optimistic based on the current result,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows explained.

