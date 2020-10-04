https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-takes-lead-in-new-national-poll/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Poll That DOESN’T Weight In Favor of Dems Shows Trump Leading Nationally

Now, a Sunday Express/Democracy Institute poll shows Donald Trump in the lead because it does not weight against Republicans. The Express‘ David Maddox reported:

The monthly Democracy Institute Sunday Express poll for the Presidential election shows that Mr Trump is still on course for victory with 46 percent of the popular support compared to his Democrat rival Joe Biden’s 45 percent.

The poll was completed after the news broke that President Trump and his wife Melania have been infected by Covid-19. But 68 percent said the illness would not affect their vote while 19 percent said they were “more likely” to support Trump and only 13 percent “less likely.”

Almost two thirds said they felt sympathy and concern for the President while 38 percent said him getting the disease was “karma” in an indication of the current divisive nature of US politics.

Crucially, Mr Trump’s lead in key swing states including Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin remains at 4 percent by 47 percent 43 percent.

This gives a projected Electoral College split of 320 to Trump and 218 to Biden.

While the NBC/WSJ poll sampled 8 percentage points more Democrats, the Democracy Institute polls methodology is more fair — The national poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent at a 95 percent confidence interval. The national party identification turnout model is: Democrats = 37 percent; Republicans = 35 percent; and Independents = 28 percent.

Full story at National Pulse…