Nick Luna, one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE’s personal assistants, is the latest White house aide to receive a positive coronavirus diagnosis, Bloomberg reports.

The new outlet noted that Luna works closely with Trump and serves as one of the president’s “body men.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment on the aide’s reported diagnosis, which comes several days after Trump and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The first couple’s diagnosis was announced shortly after it was discovered White House adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksDoctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says Barr will not quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19 MORE had also tested positive for the illness. In the days since, a number of top Republicans have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE (Utah), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE (N.C.) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE (Wis.) have all received positive diagnoses in the past week.

Lee and Tillis both serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Their diagnoses come as the committee is scheduled to meet in the days ahead to commence hearings for the president’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Growing number of top Republicans diagnosed with coronavirus McConnell moves to delay Senate return after 3 lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 MORE, Amy Coney Barrett.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday that the president, who was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, was faring “very well.”

Conley also said that he was “extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

But another source familiar with Trump’s condition said Saturday that the president’s vital signs in the past day were “very concerning” that they are not “still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

