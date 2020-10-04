https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/tulsi-gabbard-cites-project-veritas-warns-ballot-harvesting-ilhan-omar-video/

(FOX NEWS) Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard railed against ballot harvesting and cited a recent video from Project Veritas purporting to show individuals tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., engaging in illegal ballot harvesting before the election.

“Project Veritas offers further evidence of the need to ban ballot harvesting,” Gabbard, D-Hawaii, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “It’s not a partisan issue. It’s been abused to help both [Republican and Democratic] candidates, including in North Carolina [and] California. Please help by telling your congressional rep to pass our bipartisan bill HR8285.”

Gabbard explained ballot harvesting in an earlier video she linked to.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

