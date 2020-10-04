

President Trump released a video statement from Walter Reed military hospital on Sunday evening where he said "we're getting great reports from the doctors" and announced he was making a surprise visit to the patriots outside cheering for his recovery. "We're getting great reports from the doctors," Trump said. "This is an incredible hospital, Walter Reed. The work they do is just absolutely amazing, and I want to thank them all." Trump continued: "I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots we have on the street, and they've been out there for a long time." pic.twitter.com/0Bm9W2u1x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

My close-ups from Trump’s drive-by outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/sx1lALWIIU — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

President Trump drives by to greet his supporters outside Walter Reed

pic.twitter.com/BUrOMOjeHS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 4, 2020

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is one of Trump's doctors, said Sunday that Trump feels well and has "been up and around." "Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile," Garibaldi said. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."