(CAMPUS REFORM) The University of South Carolina-Aiken will take “appropriate personnel action” after head baseball coach Kenny Thomas criticized Black Lives Matter.

According to the Post and Courier, Thomas commented on a picture of a Black Lives Matter sticker on a Clemson University football helmet: “It is 100% shameful, I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and not ashamed to say it!”

