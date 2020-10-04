https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-president-trumps-medical-team-says-saturday-comments-mark-meadows-misconstrued-media-video/

On Sunday morning President Trump’s medical team held another update on President Trump’s current health.

Dr. Sean Conley told reporters President Trump continues to improve at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Dr Brian Garibaldi told reporters if President Trump continues to improve he will be discharged as early as tomorrow.

During questions Dr. Conley told the media that Saturday comments by Mark Meadows were misconstrued by the media.

Reporter: Yesterday you told us the president was in great shape, had been in great shape from the previous 24 hours. Minutes after your press conference White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that the president’s vitals were very concerning over the past 24 hours. Simple question for the American people, whose statements on the president’s health should be quoted? Dr. Sean Conley: So the Chief (Mark Meadows) and I work side by side. And I think his statement was misconstrued. I think what he meant was that 24 hours ago when he and I were checking on the president there was that momentary episode of that high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here.

[embedded content]

