President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

There’s no question that social media seems to bring out the crazy in some people and that Twitter is an acid bath full of that crazy.

But the complete and utter lunacy of folks on the left and in media is really something else, with their nuttiness over the president being sick with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Some refuse to accept the doctor’s report. They refuse to accept that Trump was actually tweeting himself. Some refuse to believe, even, that that was him in the video from the hospital, even speculated that that was pre-recorded — even though it makes no sense and had to have been made today.

It’s like a festival of loons, and one hopes that they don’t vote, because they have no grasp of reality.

But even with all that lunacy, Vanity Fair “reporter” Gabriel Sherman may still win the prize.

Now, keep in mind that the doctors already briefed us on Trump’s condition today. He had no more fever, was feeling much better, reduced cough. Everything looked good, but naturally, they have to monitor him.

But this is what Sherman put out from “sources.”

Sources: Trump had heart palpitations on Friday, a possible negative side effect of Regeneron antibody treatment. His fever reached 103. And a G7 ally wonders if he’ll appoint Ivanka president instead of Pence. My latest:

https://t.co/ND8zVtyodU — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

OMG, fever! Heart palpitations! Things spiraling out of control! Allies panicking! Some think Trump might appoint Ivanka president!

It’s complete insanity and has no relation to reality, or the actual facts we heard from the doctors. This is not a serious person. Yet, this pretends to be news when it’s complete fiction. Stuff like this can endanger the country, if allies or enemies actually believed it.

But not only does he spread nonsense from “sources,” he apparently thinks he can diagnose Trump as well.

Just watched Trump hospital video a second time. His breathing is clearly labored. He seems to be leaning on table for support. And there’s so much fear in his eyes. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

The video, of course, shows no such thing, as you can see.

BREAKING: President Trump posts a new video statement from Walter Reed hospital, thanking those who wishes him well and saying the next few days will be vital in determining the severity of his case of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wZ0RYyTpIl — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 3, 2020

Trump sounds perfectly fine, no difficulty breathing. At worst, he appears a little tired. “Labored breathing,” “So much fear in his eyes?” This is projection; it’s what he wants to see, not reality. In fact, Trump seems completely at ease and even makes a couple of jokey comments.

Imagine someone so sick and twisted as to tweet this stuff.

We have an early contender for single silliest tweet of the Trump-having-COVID era https://t.co/DdbU2HCEhI — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) October 3, 2020

Gabe is now just baselessly speculating himself without even pretending it is coming from a “source.” https://t.co/DNTN8r0t7H — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2020

lol you don’t know what labored breathing is, moron https://t.co/KJbrChSjZA — pill throwing MD (@super_mario_21) October 3, 2020

Just looked at this tweet a second time. His logic is clearly labored. He seems to be leaning on cognitive dissonance for support. And there’s so much fear in his life. https://t.co/KFaYvBd6NJ — ChrissieMayrsBoobs🎈🎈 (@chrissiemayrsb1) October 3, 2020

Hey Gabriel! I got another video for you to analyze. pic.twitter.com/E92msPV6Jm — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 4, 2020

Even with the Wuhan coronavirus, Trump is still far more coherent than Joe Biden.

HT: Twitchy

