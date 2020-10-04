http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1TwZcYsKLi0/

A New York City subway stabbing suspect fled the scene on foot after allegedly fatally stabbing a man to death, according to a video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday.

The video showed the suspect with long, black hair fleeing to another train while looking over his shoulder with his left hand in his pocket.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 10/3/20 at approx 2:57 PM, inside of the Chambers St “J/Z” subway station, the suspect stabbed a male victim multiple times, causing his death. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/7UqpeCCCpo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 4, 2020

He is thought to have escaped to an uptown 4 train.

The 22-year-old victim, identified as Julio Cantero, was fatally stabbed in the neck, and once in each leg on a lower Manhattan subway platform on Saturday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

Law enforcement sources told amNY that the victim got into an argument with the suspect before the fatal attack took place. It is unclear at this point what sparked the dispute.

Cantero was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD describes the suspect as about 30 years old, 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds with a light complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown hooded sweatshirt.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

