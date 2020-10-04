https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/10/04/video-pjms-megan-fox-chases-down-teens-screaming-f-trump-in-crowd-of-well-wishers-at-walter-reed-hospital-n1003355

My time at Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday was full of fun, laughter, and a lot of love (as you can see in previous videos here and here.) But it wasn’t completely without incident. At one point a group of young teen girls went running through the crowd screeching “F*** TRUMP” to disrupt the president’s happy supporters.

I decided to chase them down and try to talk to them like human beings used to do before everyone decided to hate one another. I would like to encourage our commenters to please remember that these girls are minors without life experience or much knowledge to inform their responses. Don’t be too harsh.

WARNING: language NSFW.

