https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519562-walter-reed-attending-physician-swipes-at-trump-for-motorcade-visit

An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center swiped at President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE for leaving his hospital room and waving to supporters gathered outside from his motorcade, saying it puts those in the vehicle at risk.

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” Dr. James P. Phillips, who is also the Chief of Disaster Medicine at George Washington University Emergency Medicine.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” he continued.

According to photos and video of the visit to supporters, President Trump was seen wearing what appeared to be a cloth face mask while Secret Service members in the car with him wore N95 masks.

secret service in PPE pic.twitter.com/cEfxMun7VG — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 4, 2020

Some also pointed out Trump’s drive appears to violate Maryland public health guidance, which asks COVID-19-positive people in the state quarantine and isolate themselves from other people.

The comments come after Trump tweeted a video in which he said he planned to go say hello to the dozens of supporters who had gathered near the hospital and were seen waving Trump flags.

Trump made the “surprise” visit with video of his motorcade driving by quickly drawing viral attention.

According to the White House, Trump returned to Walter Reed’s presidential suite immediately following the motorcade.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has been in the hospital recovering. Doctors say Trump could return to the White House as soon as Monday.

