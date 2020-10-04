Wealthy Tycoon Who Used ‘Rough Sex Defense’ to Duck Harsh Sentence for Killing Girlfriend Set to Walk Free After Just 22 Months

A millionaire tycoon is set to walk free after using a controversial “rough sex” killing defense to get out of murder charges in the death of his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Broadhurst, 41, is reportedly expected to be released from prison this October, according to The Daily Mail. He was previously sentenced to serve three years and eight months in December 2018 in the killing of Natalie Connolly.

Now it seems he will be released after only 22 months in prison.

Connolly was apparently left to die in a pool of blood at the bottom of a flight of stairs at their home in Kenrose Mill, Staffordshire, in 2016. Broadhurst had contended Connolly’s injuries were part of a “rough sex” game and was ultimately able to plead to manslaughter charges instead of murder.

Broadhurst claimed he had only hurt her ‘within the boundaries of her masochistic desires’. Tycoon, 41, whose ‘rough sex’ excuse led to legal defence being banned will be FREE within days after less than two years in jail – despite killing girlfriend, 26, in brutal S&M session Daily Mail

It is unclear exactly when Broadhurst is set to be released from prison.

According to The Sun, the “rough sex” killing defense used by Broadhurst argues that a victim consented to having violent sex that eventually killed them.

A campaign group’s study found that 45% of the time when the defense was used, it would lead to lesser charges or lesser sentencing.

Partially due to outrage created by the Broadhurst case, British MPs announced in July that the rough sex defense would be banned entirely.

Natalie was discovered wearing only a black skirt which was pulled up to her waist at the couple’s £600,000 home ‘Rough sex defence’ tycoon who killed lover in sick S&M session to be freed in DAYS after just 22 months in jail

According to National Review, Connolly had, at the time of her death, a blood-alcohol level equivalent to having drank five bottles of wine, and had ingested a significant amount of cocaine.

In contrast, Broadhurst was deemed “significantly less drunk than [Connolly] was and … capable of making decisions and making choices.”

Broadhurst also allegedly beat Connolly severely and inserted “a bottle of spray carpet cleaner into her vagina” — ultimately causing severe lacerations and hemorrhaging as part of the rough sex killing.

Broadhurst ultimately went upstairs to bed and left Connolly alone despite her injuries and intoxication, according to National Review. The Independent reported in 2019 that Broadhurst woke up the next morning and found Connolly dead in a pool of blood.

A post-mortem examination found that she died from acute alcohol intoxication and severe blunt force injuries.

Connolly died in part because of Broadhurst’s actions but also from a combination of other factors, including intoxication. The ‘Rough Sex’ Problem National Review

As previously stated, Broadhurst’s lenient sentence led to Labour and Conservative Party MPs to add a provision to a new Domestic Abuse Bill, iNews reported this summer.

Conservative MP Mark Garnier and Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Jess Phillips had campaigned for the closure of the rough sex defense loophole. Connolly was a constituent of Garnier.

“This is a highly significant step forward in protecting women from male violence. Now men will no longer be able to say ‘it was her fault I killed her, because I was only doing what she wanted. It was rough sex gone wrong,’” Harman said following the closure of the defense loophole in the new bill.

The U.K. Government has said the Domestic Abuse Bill is currently before the House of Lords in Parliament.