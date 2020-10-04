https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519508-weekend-update-weighs-in-on-trump-diagnosis

“Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost tackled President TrumpDonald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE’s positive coronavirus test with a list of jokes as “Saturday Night Live” resumed in-person programming this weekend.

“Well, say what you will about 2020, but it’s got moves,” Jost said at the top of the segment. “This news was a lot for us to process a day before we came back on the air after four months off.”

“And it all happened so fast. I woke up yesterday and the president had mild symptoms and four hours later he was getting medevaced to a hospital in what looked like the last chopper out of Vietnam,” he joked.

“I gotta say, it’s a bad sign for America that when Trump said he tested positive for a virus, 60 percent of people were like, ‘Prove it,’” he said. “And it’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump come out and say we wish him well. I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true.”

“While in the hospital,” Che said, “the president isn’t allowed to see any guests, but he is expected to be visited by three ghosts. Probably one from his past, one from his –”

“Ok, look this is weird,” Che continued. “Because a lot of people on both sides are saying there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus, even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus, and those people are obviously wrong.”

“There’s a lot funny about this,” he said to laughter from the audience. “Maybe not from a moral standpoint. But mathematically, if you were constructing a joke. This is all the ingredients you need. The problem is it’s almost too funny. Like it’s so on the nose.”

“It would be like if I were making fun of people who wore belts and my pants just immediately fell down,” he joked.

During his opening monologue on the show late Saturday, Chris Rock also poked fun at the president’s test result, joking that he feels sorry for COVID-19.

“President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” Rock said.

