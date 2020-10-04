https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/presidents-medical-team-gives-important-update-trump-return-wh-soon-monday

President Trump’s medical team said on Sunday that the president could be released and may return to the White House as soon as Monday.

Via Fox News:

President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus overnight Thursday into Friday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff “real concerned” on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.

This sounds like great news.

The country and the world needs the President back on the job and on the campaign trail as soon as possible.

Knowing that president is unable to campaign it looks like many of his MAGA supporters decided to bring the rally to him.

A crowd gathered in front of Walter Reed:

Here’s footage of a prayer rally held last night:

Amazing! @realDonaldTrump Supporters Holding Prayer Rally Outside Walter Reed “We Love Trump! We Love Trump!” “Four More Years! Four More Years!” Footage from @BreitbartNews Livestream: https://t.co/I02RKfI4mq pic.twitter.com/QiyEdx1DW5 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 3, 2020

Watch as the crowd wishes the president well:

A MASSIVE crowd sending “get well soon!” wishes to President @realDonaldTrump! 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/55MO1mTkSr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 3, 2020

More pictures:

“Silent no more!” This woman shouted while driving by. pic.twitter.com/JlFkoxnzUN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020

Lets hope the doctors are right and the president returns to the White House tomorrow.

