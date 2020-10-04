https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/happens-every-minute-internet-2020/

(ZERO HEDGE) In 2020, an unfathomable amount of digital activity is occurring at any given moment. As Visual Capitalist’s Aran Ali details below, this ongoing explosion in activity is the aggregate output of 4.5 billion internet users today, a number that’s projected to increase even further in coming years.

This powerful visual from Domo helps capture what happens each minute in today’s hyper-connected internet era, and it’s actually the eighth edition produced since the year 2012.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

