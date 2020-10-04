https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/old-joe-biden-loses-place-forgets-name-great-recession-gets-confused-800-billion-plan-reportedly-oversaw/

Joe Biden held a carefully planned virtual town hall on Saturday with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), a labor organization in the U.S. and Canada.

During this carefully planned town hall Old Joe lost his place when talking about the Great Recession in 2009 and the $800 billion plan to boost the economy and pay off liberal groups.

Via Newsweek:

Old Joe: “You may remember, when we went through this with the Great… with the uh, that, that, uh, uh, the single most significant recession in American history short of a depression, and Barack and I came into office and we were inherited the Bush recession, I was asked to manage the recovery act which was $80 billion. Eighty billion do… excuse me, $800 billion.”

Joe Biden stops making sense.

Biden may not have Covid but he still has Biden pic.twitter.com/S1M9arb0yA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2020

