The White House Correspondents’ Association complained on Sunday afternoon that journalists were not invited on President Donald Trump’s short drive outside of Walter Reed Medical Center, calling it “outrageous.”

The statement came as journalists complained about Trump allegedly not wearing the right kind of mask during the drive while others called for him to face criminal charges and to be removed from power.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller, who is a reporter for the Associated Press, issued the following statement:

It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing. Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.

The most notable hit on Sunday came from left-wing Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, who tweeted at least 34 times about Trump taking a short drive outside of the hospital before returning.

