White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday morning that she has test positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany tweeted.

The press secretary made the announcement three days after President Trump said that he has tested positive for the virus.

The president has since Friday afternoon be at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being treated for the virus.

McEnany has in recent days faced questions from the news media about what she knows about the virus status of those inside the White House or closing connected to it.

McEnany gave a White House briefing to reporters on Thursday, hours before news broke that Trump adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

“I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany also wrote in her Twitter post.

