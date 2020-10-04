https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-releases-new-photos-showing-trump-continuing-to-work-during-hospital-stay

The White House released two new photographs of President Donald Trump on Sunday evening that showed him continuing to conduct work during his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“President Donald J. Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md,” the White House said. “Not shown in the photo also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.”

EPIC! President Trump at Walter Reed showing all Americans what we already know – this man is a FIGHTER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7pjGcyh5ir — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 5, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

