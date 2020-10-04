https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/know-trump-meat-awesome-president-trump-buys-hundreds-pizzas-day-long-supporters-outside-walter-reed-medical-center-video/

Earlier today President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Hospital in his motorcade for a quick drive by his supporters outside the hospital.

The President waved to supporters from his motorcade.

Later tonight President Trump delivered dozens of pizzas to supporters outside the hospital.

The president sent several pizzas from Dominoes every 45 minutes.

This is OUR President — thinking of others as he recovers from coronavirus in a hospital.

WOW!! President Trump has been buying his supporters pizza every 45 minutes! How generous!! Thank you @realDonaldTrump #WalterReedMedicalCenter pic.twitter.com/R423Y1LROP — Just M Today 🇺🇸 (@MrsMogul) October 5, 2020

More pizzas for Trump supporters.

Says one supporter, “You know it’s from Trump because the pizza isn’t gluten free. There’s meat on it. Trump’s an alpha.”

More pizzas are being brought in, nobody knows the source of this set #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/cw82YaR6sW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

