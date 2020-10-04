https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/your-daily-dose-of-rick-making-a-jackas-of-himself-rick-wilson-recommends-trump-admin-watch-the-death-of-stalin/

Oh look, Rick Wilson said something gross again … we know, you’re shocked.

If you’re in the Trump Administration, may I recommend viewing The Death of Stalin? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 4, 2020

Yup, said it eleventy bazillion times and will likely say it eleventy bazillion times more, nobody needs Trump to win reelection more than Rick so we’re not sure if he’s just being an annoying toad to rile up Trump’s base OR if he’s just being an gross troll because it’s what he’s good at.

Maybe both.

Dear God, you people are evil. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) October 4, 2020

Between this and Steven Schmidt telling Democrats how to delay ACB’s confirmation, they certainly seem that way.

STFU. — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) October 4, 2020

If only.

Thanks for herding all these moldy minded clumps into one spot. — He Who (@aintwesomething) October 4, 2020

You really have become a sad little man. And irrelevant. — Robert Cornell (@RBCornell) October 4, 2020

You’re a sick man. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) October 4, 2020

Seen it, and you’re stupid — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) October 4, 2020

loved you in Deliverance, Ricky. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 4, 2020

And Rick even has the nifty Confederate cooler to prove it.

***

