Actor and director Michael Rapaport reacted to news that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had tested positive for coronavirus Monday by asking: “Any photos ever of #kayleighmcenany wearing a mask ever?”

He added: “Fkc these people.”

Any photos ever of #kayleighmcenany wearing a mask ever?

There are many photographs of McEnany wearing a mask over the last several months.

As the president’s spokesperson, McEnany is one of the most photographed people in the world.

Masks are viewed as a precaution against contracting or transmitting the virus, though they are not 100% effective.

Michael Rapaport poured on the vulgarities, later posting a video and asking “Now that @PressSec has the China Virus, does this mean the return of Buffalo Sarah Sanders?”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

