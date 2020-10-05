http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AKHKoPsJg5A/

California Health officials absurdly forced Sunday Night Football broadcasters Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth to wear masks in the broadcast booth on Sunday.

Indeed, Santa Clara County Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith justified the decision by telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “We wouldn’t want them to end up like the president.”

For their part, both Michaels and Collingsworth ridiculed the mask order.

As the broadcast began, Michaels joked to his broadcast partner, “I’m Al Michaels, you are?”

“I don’t know who I am,” Collingsworth ruefully replied.

Michaels noted that the forced mask order came from California government officials. The Chronicle reported the actual ordinance in question:

The order issued by the California Department of Public Health outlines nearly a dozen situations in which cloth face coverings are required, including when a person is in an indoor public place or line waiting to enter, riding public transportation, and working at many offices and other places.

The paper added that the order forces private citizens to wear masks indoors in public and businesses must force all employees and customers wear face coverings.

Some fans agreed with the on-air pair:

Some fans agreed with the on-air pair:

Al Michaels clearly hates wearing the mask lol — Mike Shemesh (@MikeShemesh) October 5, 2020

#AlMichaels and #ChrisCollinsworth being forced to wear a mask was flat out absurd. — Stephen A Curtis (@boomercurt) October 5, 2020

No one has ever hated anything as much as Al Michaels hates wearing that mask. — James (@James_Skrmetta) October 5, 2020

Santa Clara taking advantage of an opportunity to advocate their political message. No thought about how stupid it looks in some situations. Just another woke joke in CA. — Jerry D. Bell (@jdblf2006) October 5, 2020

But, there were plenty upset at Michaels and Collingsworth for grousing about the masks:

@NFL please fine Al Michaels for his constant complaining for wearing a mask. What a bozo — ShortCircuit (@iShort_Circuit) October 5, 2020

Al Michaels is a legend but complaining about wearing a mask during the wrap up was silly. — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 5, 2020

Al Michaels whining about his mask is such a tone deaf thing — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) October 5, 2020

