We’ve officially reached the stage of 2020 where Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are required to wear masks while broadcasting the Eagles-49ers game in Santa Clara, California. “The officials have compelled us to wear masks during the game. And so that is the story,” Al Michaels said during the Sunday Night Football opening.

“I’m Al Michaels, you are?” Michaels asked Collinsworth.

“I don’t know who I am,” Collinsworth shot back while shaking his head.

It’s unclear who the officials are that Michaels is referencing, but it was someone far enough up the COVID police ladder to get Al and Cris into a mask. We’ll stay on this to see if anyone will step forward to claim responsibility.

• Michaels said before this clip that Santa Clara officials were the ones who forced the broadcast team to wear masks. Here are the official rules, according to the San Francisco Chronicle:

The order issued by the California Department of Public Health outlines nearly a dozen situations in which cloth face coverings are required, including when a person is in an indoor public place or line waiting to enter, riding public transportation, and working at many offices and other places.

The order also requires people to wear masks when they are outdoors in public spaces if they are within 6 feet of others who are not members of their household.

Businesses must require face coverings for employees and customers.

UPDATE: “We wouldn’t want them to end up like the president,” Santa Clara County chief executive Jeffrey Smith told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, tonight on KPIX in the Bay Area, no masks. Yes, they’re six feet apart, but remember the rules posted above. “Businesses must require face coverings for employees and customers.”

I guess local TV news is exempt from the rule or the local officials wanted to play politics with tonight’s NBC broadcast.

