First and foremost, let’s establish that it’s a very poor practice, both for journalists and those reacting to stories they hear, to make a judgment regarding a situation until the facts are fully known. All too often we see situations like that of Michael Brown who was practically sainted after supposedly raising his hands while saying, “don’t shoot.” Those claims were debunked, but not until Ferguson, Missouri, was already burning.

Normally, I rail against these types of Black Lives Matter narratives, the ones that prompt NFL teams to put Jacob Blake’s name on their helmets despite him attacking law enforcement, going for a knife, and being in the home of his alleged sexual assault victim. But the case of Jonathan Price seems different. From all that I’ve been able to determine based on the initial reports, it seems like he truly was a decent person who was wrongly gunned down by law enforcement.

For the second time, I must reprimand myself. It’s too early to jump to conclusions. The facts are foggy at best while Black Lives Matter activists work feverishly to paint a glorious narrative about Price. But I believe it’s important to halt in its tracks the opposite side of the coin. Just as BLM tries to paint a rosy picture, All Lives Matter proponents (myself included) are often quick to assume that when a police officer shoots a Black man, that the Black man was probably doing something wrong such as violently resisting arrest. We often jump to that conclusion because nine out of ten times, it’s true. With Jonathan Price, it appears to be a major mistake on the part of law enforcement. They may have killed an innocent man. Here’s the initial report by Fox 4 News:

WOLFE CITY, Texas – The family of Jonathan Price says he was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City on Saturday while he was breaking up a fight. Authorities have released few details at this time, but said an investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting in Wolfe City, which is about 15 miles north of Greenville in Hunt County.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. Price’s family said he was the person shot by a Wolfe City police officer, and that he died as a result of the shooting.

They said he was at an Exxon gas station, when he saw a confrontation between a man and woman. He then tried to break it up, and an officer pulled up. Price’s family said the officer may have thought the two men were fighting. A Taser was deployed, and then the officer fired shots, Price’s family said. Price was reportedly shot multiple times, and died from his injuries.

Again, this is an initial report. The BLM narrative is already going viral on social media. But it was a post on social media from Price himself that caught my attention as giving credence to the initial report.

🦍🗣With all the tension and animosity going on with race and the 🚔1time ᴿᴺ. . I’m on the same fence as lil Wayne, with… Posted by Jonathan Price on Monday, June 15, 2020

🦍🗣With all the tension and animosity going on with race and the 🚔1time ᴿᴺ. . I’m on the same fence as lil Wayne, with him saying a white cop saved his life, and hasn’t been too vocal based off EXPERIENCES 🧠

–

I was raised by the Malone’s and Woodruff’s in my hometown for a LARGE amount of my youth, was my 2nd family then, and still are in 2020 if I have to say anything. The amount of food fed to me 💵 they spent on me, outweighs any BS about race or color right now. I have family that’s never done a DAMN THING for me, or supported my business ventures and they’re my BLOOD 👂🏾🤧🤐 They will FOREVER be 1,000,000 in my book🔒📖 & they know who they are! They’re to blame for my country side and addiction to white women 🍑🤦🏾‍♂️not complaining one bit 🤠

–

There were times i should have been detained for speeding, outstanding citations, out dated registration, dozing off at a red light before making it to my garage downtown Dallas after a lonnng night out🍾🙈 i’ve passed a sobriety test after leaving a bar in Wylie, Texas by 2 white cops and still let me drive to where I was headed, and by the way they consider Wylie, Texas to be VERY racist 🤔💭I’ve never got that kind of ENERGY from the po-po🚔🤷🏾‍♂️

–

Not saying black lives don’t matter, ☝🏾but don’t forget about your own, or your experiences through growth / “waking up”.

#GodsPlan

#Elev8Mvmnt

#StayWoke

#MoveDifferent

#KnowledgeIsPower

#ProtectYourEnergy

#SomebodysProtectingMe

#GetEducated

#StayPrayedUp

#AdjustYourVibe

#BigOnVibes

#DifferentExperiences

#Evolve

It’s a personal post, one that does not fit the Black Lives Matter narrative. It does, however, seem to fit with what the family and eye-witnesses have reported about him and the incident.

America must brace for Jonathan Price’s killing to spark another round of violent BLM riots and Antifa anarchy. Call for calm now. Prepare for violence now. Let’s focus on healing instead of hatred, a message both sides need to hear.

