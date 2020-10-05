https://www.dailywire.com/news/alleged-antifa-activists-drag-woman-holding-huge-american-flag-to-ground-by-her-hair

On Sunday in Portland, a woman who was holding the American flag while participating in a protest was dragged to the ground by her hair by alleged Antifa activists, but resolutely gripped the flag and would not let go. She finally freed herself and walked away.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has testified in front of the United States Congress about Antifa, identified the assailants as “Antifa” activists, and stated that the woman holding the flag was a woman of color.

There was a conservative protest today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s US flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go. pic.twitter.com/AjM4pIPTGy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Last week, Portland mayor Ted Wheeler asked the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Department of Homeland Security to rescind the federal designation of the Oregon State Police as federal deputies, ostensibly because deputies could charge Portland’s protesters with federal crimes for assaulting officers, attacking federal buildings, and fomenting unrest, as The Daily Wire reported.

The mayor’s office issued a statement noting that they’d “asked the U.S. Attorney’s office to withdraw the designation. … A key feature of the designation is that anyone who assaults a federally deputized official could be subject to federal charges. … Fortunately, I am confident the Multnomah County District Attorney will continue to prosecute anyone who assaults or otherwise harms police officers or others,” Oregon Live reported.

In late August, the Department of Justice announced that 74 individuals were facing federal charges stemming from a series of protests that targeted a federal courthouse building in downtown Portland. On Monday, the Trump administration announced that two more people were facing federal civil disorder charges stemming from various August and September confrontations with Oregon State Police, and two others were facing federal misdemeanor charges for flying drones into protected airspace.

In mid-September, a leaked email from a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that DHS had “overwhelming intelligence” that violence in Portland had been “organized” by individuals with an ideology categorized as “Violent Antifa Anarchist Inspired” (VAAI).

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge tweeted out a letter written by Brian Murphy, former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at DHS, which stated, “We have overwhelming intelligence regarding the ideologies driving individuals towards violence and why the violence has continued. A core set of threat actors are organized, show up night after night, share common TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures] and drawing on like minded individuals to their cause.”

