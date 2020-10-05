https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2020/10/05/an-assassination-attempt-we-dont-believe-in-coincidences/

Image by DonkeyHotey

CDMedia has been out in front since January on the convenient coincidence of the Chinese coronavirus. During a year in which the United States faces existential threats from the Deep State and communist China, the coincidences are mounting.

We don’t believe any of them.

In a world where the Trump economy was roaring to his re-election, where the Chinese house-of-cards economy was about to crumble, where indictments against the Deep State were a foregone conclusion and just a matter of time, and where…well…there was just a lot of winning, the Chinese coronavirus happened at just the right time to derail the Trump agenda, and America’s future.

When you add the fact that China allowed 5 million infected Chinese to leave Wuhan for the West, while closing travel from Wuhan to the rest of China, and defectors who claim the pathogen was made in a lab, the evidence of foul play is just overwhelming. When you add the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the lab where the virus was created, and that he still wants to lockdown America, the evidence is just diabolical.

We believe that Chinese coronavirus is a bioweapon, meant to derail the Trump economy, his re-election, and make the U.S. a Chinese vassal state.

We believe the American Deep State is involved, full of Obama leftovers.

We believe the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history, that he was a traitor to America, and is still working to bring down Trump, along with his allies in our security agencies.

We believe the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus in The White House, a few weeks before the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States was an assassination attempt.

Barrett’s nomination will change the future of this country. The Left knows this, and will stop at nothing to prevent it.

What we worry about now (and have written about often prior to this obvious attack) is what the next step will be. Will it be an attack on our electric grid? A dirty bomb? A Chemical attack?

Desperate communists do desperate things.

