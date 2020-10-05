https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jennifer-rubin-resistance-tds-trump-derangement-syndrome/2020/10/05/id/990491

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin wants Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be defunded for potentially causing a health hazard after releasing President Donald Trump on Monday evening.

Rubin tweeted:

“Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period. Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard.”

In another tweet, Rubin wrote:

“A 74 yr old [obese] man with covid – who might have lung damage – and a pattern of disregarding medical advice is returned to an environment in which he may infect others. What planet does Conley inhabit? Where is the rest of Walter Reed? The VP? They are remarkable cowards.”

In September, Rubin removed the word “conservative” from her Twitter biography. The Washington Post writer has remained a staunch Trump opponent during his time in office, often putting her at odds with other Republicans.

“Let’s be honest: There is no conservative movement or party today,” Rubin said. “There is a Republican Party thoroughly infused with racism and intellectually corrupted by right-wing nationalism. But there is no party that believes in less or small government.”

