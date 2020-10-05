https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-antifa-thugs-pull-woman-to-the-ground-by-her-hair-try-to-steal-her-american-flag

A woman waving a large, American flag at a conservative protest in Portland, Ore. on Sunday was attacked by Antifa militants who tried to steal her flag, then pulled her to the ground by her hair. The woman would not let go of the flag, and when Antifa couldn’t get it away from her, they assaulted her.

The conservative woman, who appears to be a woman of colour, was steadfast in her determination to retain her American flag and would not allow Antifa militants to take it from her.

Andy Ngo, editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, reported the violent encounter. The video shows a woman standing with a group of other conservative protestors, holding a flag.

There was a conservative protest today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s US flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go. pic.twitter.com/AjM4pIPTGy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

A man walked up to her and grabs her flag, but she wouldn’t release her grip and he dragged her a few feet away, where more of his affiliated counter-protestors were. A second man joined in and snagged the flag.

One of them grabs her hair and drags her to the ground as she cries out. Those she was with rush in to free her, and she gets away. A man offscreen could be heard to say: “Are you serious right now?!”

Members of the two sides clashed after the woman was able to get away. Screaming and yelling from both sides soon followed, accompanied by a number of cars honking as they passed.

Members of law enforcement did not appear to be anywhere in sight. Portland has been the site of ongoing rioting and protests since late May. Neither Mayor Ted Wheeler nor Oregonian Governor Kate Brown have taken charge of the city, but have instead allowed riots to continue unabated.

Many of those arrested at riots are instantly released back into the community. Both Wheeler and Brown have rejected offers of federal help, despite their inability to contain the violence.