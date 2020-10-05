https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-militants-attack-woman-of-color

Antifa militants reportedly were caught on video Sunday ganging up on a woman of color and dragging her to a Portland, Oregon, sidewalk by her hair in an attempt to yank an American flag from her.

Sadly the violent left-wing militants — despite having what most would assume is a distinct physical and numerical advantage — came away empty-handed.

What happened?

According to journalist

Andy Ngo, Antifa attacked conservative demonstrators — one of who was a woman of color holding a U.S. flag. When one of the militants grabbed her flag pole from behind and tried to take it from her, she wouldn’t let go.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

Another joined in to help try to pull it from her — but the dynamic duo failed to gain the upper hand.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

With that yet another leftist jumped in — a female apparently — and grabbed the flag-holding woman by her hair before dragging her down to the sidewalk. And the victim still wouldn’t let go.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

As a crowd gathered around the scrum, amazingly an Antifa female blocked and got in the face of a man holding a Thin Blue Line flag who towered over her by at least a foot. It appeared he was coming over to intervene.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

But in the end, the attacked woman didn’t need any help. Just seconds later she emerged from the pile — still holding her American flag while Antifa was forced to settle for handfuls of air and yet another embarrassing failure.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

Here’s the clip. Content warning: Language:

After the victim walked away, a man from the pro-American group faced off and argued with an Antifa militant who hollered astoundingly that the fight was “woman on woman” as his voice repeatedly cracked. Seems puberty is better late than never.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @MrAndyNgo

Anything else?

The pro-American demonstrator who was arguing with the Peter Brady wannabe was wearing a “Justice for Jay” shirt. It’s a reference to Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a police and Patriot Prayer supporter who was fatally shot by an avowed Antifa militant after a rally backing President Donald Trump in late August.

According to KOIN-TV, supporters of Danielson gathered downtown Sunday at the spot where he was shot and killed, and “it appeared as if people with left-leaning and right-leaning ideologies got in some heated discussions in the streets. Some people reported being maced or hit with pepper spray.”

Sgt. Kevin Allen told the station that police were monitoring the event but no arrests were made. But the protests continued and at least six people were arrested in Portland Sunday evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

