AOC doesn’t ask for much! Just trillions of your tax dollars to fund her pipe dreams.

And health care for everyone that’s as awesome as hers:

I just want everyone in this country to have the same healthcare I receive as a member of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2020

That’s all she wants, you guys. She just wants everyone in this country to be as willfully ignorant as she is.

You mean the gold-plated plan? Congress is exempt from the crappy Obamacare that costs a fortune and covers very little. OCare is high premiums with very high deductible. My health insurance costs quadrupled under Obamacare. I want Congress to have Obamacare! — Tish (@KamaainaInOC) October 5, 2020

House Democrats exempted themselves from the ACA. Feel free to introduce a bill fixing that — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 5, 2020

Yet your colleagues exempted yourselves from Obamacare. Stop lying. https://t.co/F8QW8lq7it — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 5, 2020

She lies like she breathes. It just comes so naturally to her.

GP I just want everyone in this country to have three houses like Bernie Sanders, millions in unearned income for doing nothing like the Obamas, and forgiveness for being a serial sexual assaulter like Joe Biden and Roman Polanski. https://t.co/vWneHixPik — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 5, 2020

How about AOC’s salary?

You could start by giving up part of your congressional salary to those who need it — JenZ4MN (@JenZ4MN) October 5, 2020

Can we get in on that, too? We want to know what it’s like to get paid six figures to be completely useless.

Thanks for acknowledging that politicians have it good Generous healthcare benefits, book deals in the waiting and long careers that can go into your 80s if you play your cards right — David Armano: Chief Pause Officer (@armano) October 5, 2020

