Meet the “Not F🎶cking Around Crew” (#NFAC) – a black separatist militia that marched in Lafayett yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WKgLcLIQ7v — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 4, 2020

When black militia armed with AR-15s march in the streets, the American media is silent.

It’s more like a cult than a militia…