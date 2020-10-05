https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/atlanta-fed-estimates-us-largest-gdp-increase-history-3rd-quarter-2020/

The Atlanta FED is estimating that the 3rd Quarter of 2020 recorded the largest quarterly GDP increase in US history. Current estimates show the US GDP increased by 34% for the quarter.

The Atlanta FED is estimating that the GDP rate increase for the 3rd Quarter of 2020 will be the largest increase in US history. The Atlanta FED over the weekend increased its prediction that the GDP will grow by a historic high of 34%:

Every week the Atlanta FED has increased its estimate for GDP growth in the 3rd Quarter. With housing starts at such a robust increase, the FED recently updated their estimates to a 34% increase from the 2nd Quarter:

TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)

According to Trending economics the greatest increase in GDP in a single quarter is less than 20%:

The 3rd Quarter of 2020 will be the greatest quarter for US GDP Growth in history – by far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

