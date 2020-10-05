https://noqreport.com/2020/10/05/ballots-sent-out-in-bulk-prove-the-left-has-corrupted-the-election-while-its-media-arm-blames-trump/

That majority of the people don’t trust the leftist authoritarian media with a recent Gallop poll showing that “six in 10 have “not very much” trust (27%) or “none at all” (33%).” That is surprisingly low considering the daily propaganda barrage from supposedly ‘objective’ journalists. For months we’ve witnessed the nation’s socialist left looting, rioting, and burning down cities while they are termed ‘mostly peaceful’ protests. By now, it’s obvious that the leftist media has been falsely portraying the chaos as ‘peaceful’.

Now with their latest attempt at pretending that all is well with mail-in voting proves they are nothing but a propaganda organ of the left. The video is of liberal Tim Pool [And Trump voter] detailing the tremendous number of problems with the left trying to change the election rules and systems at the last minute, throwing everything into chaos:

BUNK Ballots Sent Out En Masse PROVE Democrats Have Corrupted The Election Yet Media Blames Trump. Already warnings are going out that there will be election night unrest and violence. Yet it was Democrats who changed the rules over and over and now the ensuing chaos is their fault. Media however is intent on blaming Trump while calling him a liar over and over again. It may be that Democrats know they will lose and are doing everything they can to delegitimize the election. Chaos and uncertainty is the best chance they have to beat Trump knowing they can’t do it legitimately. The November Election will be drawn out, confusing, and no one will believe the results no matter what happens. Maybe this is all on purpose.

The bottom line: Does anyone still trust the leftist media aside from leftists?

Does anyone still trust the people who have clearly thrown their lot in with the left? They falsely characterized rioting and looting as ‘peaceful’ while turning a blind eye to massive problems caused by their comrades on the left.

The Gallup poll showed that 60% don’t trust the media. Some aren’t up to speed on what is happening. But one has to suspect that the rest of the 40% believe the leftist authoritarian media simply because it parrots their biased worldview.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

