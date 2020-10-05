http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aNGq5HGUPTM/

During a town hall on NBC on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden contrasted the Obama administration’s record on criminal justice reform and President Donald Trump’s by stating that under the Obama administration 18,000 were granted clemency, and Trump only granted clemency to “two or three” people.

Moderator Lester Holt stated, “He [President Trump] points out — to the criminal justice reform bill, and you and Barack Obama served at a time when you had both houses of Congress and still couldn’t get some of these things done.”

Biden responded, “Yeah, we did. We let — 18,000 people were — got clemency. He got two or three, what he’s talking about. We had — the violent crime rate was down 15% in our administration. 15% down. You didn’t see these white supremacists rising up.”

