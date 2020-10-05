https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-publicly-imagines-coup-de-grace-trump/

(BREITBART) Former Vice President Joe Biden urged an audience in Miami to fantasize about what it would be like to deliver the “coup de grâce” — the final blow — in the 2020 election.

The term “coup de grâce” means “a death blow or death shot administered to end the suffering of one mortally wounded,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Another meaning is “a decisive finishing blow, act, or event.”

As he spoke, Trump was still receiving treatment for coronavirus at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, though he had recovered significantly over the past weekend.

