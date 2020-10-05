https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-clown-debate/2020/10/05/id/990502

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden regrets referring to President Donald Trump as a clown during the first presidential debate last week.

“I should have said this was a clownish undertaking instead of calling him a clown,” Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt in Miami.

Biden said he struggled to have a respectful exchange with Trump during the 90-minute debate, which included multiple insults and interruptions.

“It was just very difficult,” Biden said. “I didn’t want to further demean the process of the debate by getting in a shouting match with him.”

“I’ll be very honest with you. I think it was embarrassing for the nation to see the president hectoring like he did,” Biden said.

Last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would adopt “additional rules” to keep order in future debates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

