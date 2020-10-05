https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-says-if-trump-still-has-coronavirus-they-should-not-face-upcoming?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said that if President Donald Trump still has the coronavirus, the two should not face-off during the next debate.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” the president tweeted on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Biden reportedly said on Tuesday that he believes if the president still has the virus they “shouldn’t have a debate.”

President Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum issued on Tuesday that the president “had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.”

