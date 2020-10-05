https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519716-biden-spokesman-rips-report-calling-campaign-cagey-on-health-questions-its

A Biden campaign spokesman on Sunday lashed out at The New York Times over an article saying the Democratic nominee’s campaign has been “cagey on health questions” ever since President TrumpDonald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Transparency has taken on new significance in the presidential race given the conflicting information about Mr. Trump’s health and the fact that his Democratic rival, who is also in an age group that is particularly susceptible to Covid-19, was exposed to the president during their 90-minute debate on Tuesday,” the Times wrote.

“Mr. Biden, who is ahead in national polls and many battleground state surveys, still faces the possibility of a positive test; he is continuing to campaign rather than quarantine, and his campaign has been cagey about his health protocols,” the newspaper added.

Andrew Bates, rapid response director for the Biden campaign, responded by comparing the paper of record to The Onion.

“It’s like the NYT got drunk and accepted a challenge to do a more over the top caricature of themselves than The Onion ever could,” Bates tweeted on Sunday night.

Bates also retweeted a post characterizing the article as a “bizarre and flatly false hitjob.”

