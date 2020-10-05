https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-miami-town-hall-little-havana-haiti

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Miami’s Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a televised town hall Monday, as the former vice president returns to the critical swing state of Florida in the final homestretch of his election campaign.

Meanwhile, President Trump canceled a rally scheduled in Sanford, Fla., last Friday and postponed future campaign stops on a case by case basis just one month away from Election Day after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Monday will be Biden’s second trip to Florida this year, after his campaign canceled scheduled visits in March ahead of the state’s primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, and waited months until Sept. 15 to come to Tampa and Kissimmee, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

TRUMP AND BIDEN SUPPORTERS OUT IN FORCE ACROSS THE SWING STATE OF FLORIDA WITH ELECTION ONE MONTH AWAY

By comparison, Trump, who’s been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, visited Florida three times in the past month alone: he hosted a Latinos for Trump event in Doral on Sept. 25, held a rally in Jacksonville on Sept. 24, and stopped in Jupiter on Sept. 8.

Florida awards 29 Electoral College votes – 270 are needed to win the presidency. A historically pivotal wing state, Trump won the popular vote there in 2016 by just 1.2 percentage points.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will visit the Little Haiti Cultural Center around 2:45 p.m. Monday before speaking in Little Havana later in the afternoon on “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families,” his campaign told WTVJ.

FLORIDA’S DESANTIS: CLOSING SCHOOLS IN SPRING MIGHT HAVE BEEN ONE OF NATION’S ‘BIGGEST PUBLIC HEALTH MISTAKES’

He’s to discuss how to bring jobs to the Black and Hispanic communities, especially within the tourism sector, which took a hit amid coronavirus-induced lockdown measures and restrictions on travel. The Biden campaign launched advertisements in South Florida last week in English, Spanish and Creole, which is spoken by some Haitian-Americans, to hone in on critical constituencies.

Biden will answer questions from undecided Florida voters in a socially distanced town hall outside the Pérez Art Museum in Miami at 8 p.m. moderated by NBC’s “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt.

A recent poll published Saturday by the Sienna College Research Institute showed Biden leading Trump in Florida, 47% to 42%. Meanwhile, Florida International University’s Cuba Poll, the longest-running research project measuring Cuban American public opinion, shows Trump leading Biden, 59% to 25%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A traditionally Republican constituency, Cuban Americans largely supported the Trump administration’s approach to governing, especially his move to reverse President Obama’s normalization of relations with Cuba, reverting back to isolationist policies and the U.S. embargo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

