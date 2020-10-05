https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-to-leave-hospital-at-630-p-m

President Trump on Monday announced he’ll be leaving Walter Reed National Medical Center at 6:30 p.m., just three days after be admitted for COVID-19.

Trump, 74, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president wrote.

