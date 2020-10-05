https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/05/brian-stelter-doesnt-want-to-be-that-guy-but-he-thinks-kayleigh-mcenanys-covid-diagnosis-is-outrageous-more-evidence-of-a-coverup-video/

Brian Stelter has some thoughts on Kayleigh McEnany’s recent COVID19 diagnosis:

Gotta love how he claims Kayleigh McEnany is insulting frontline workers by referring to herself as an essential worker when Brian considers himself to be as essential — if not moreso — than actual frontline workers.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...