Thom Tillis’ Democrat opponent Cal Cunningham is pulling out of previously scheduled events amid a growing sex scandal with a combat veteran’s wife.

“I’m disappointed for the organizers who worked hard to put this together; also that we will not hear from Cunningham about sexually suggestive texts he sent to a woman (not his wife, nor mother of his children). Fascinated to see when he publicly addresses this.”

Word of a second mistress came out today.

More details here…

