🚨🚨🚨🚨 Cal Cunningham is pulling out of previously scheduled events amid sex scandal with a combat veteran’s wife https://t.co/KpymQCyGgQ — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 5, 2020

Thom Tillis’ Democrat opponent Cal Cunningham is pulling out of previously scheduled events amid a growing sex scandal with a combat veteran’s wife.

“I’m disappointed for the organizers who worked hard to put this together; also that we will not hear from Cunningham about sexually suggestive texts he sent to a woman (not his wife, nor mother of his children). Fascinated to see when he publicly addresses this.”

Word of a second mistress came out today.

More details here…

WHOA.@CalforNC canceling public events as word of a second mistress came out earlier today, after we found out about his first affair on Friday night. #NCpol #NCsen https://t.co/2xjM6nf7t3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 5, 2020

