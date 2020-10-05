https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cant-get-enough-of-this-trump-funeral-gif/
https://t.co/EbBfW9Tu3W pic.twitter.com/YRPGKkmksH
— Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) October 5, 2020
Click the GIF…
Media’s unhinged reaction…
EVIL: On @ABC‘s @GMA, co-anchor Whit Johnson whines about President Trump receiving the “best medical care possible” to protect his life.
Dr. Ashish Jha has to tell him Remdesivir is available to the public and the “antibody cocktail” is still experimental and unproven. pic.twitter.com/XWk0mq489n
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 4, 2020
CNN medical analyst: ‘I’d perform psychiatric evaluation on patient who left hospital like Trump did’
CNN medical analyst: I’d perform psychiatric evaluation on patient who left hospital like Trump did https://t.co/Jaj7rxx1Mw pic.twitter.com/kv3da0VcAW
— The Hill (@thehill) October 5, 2020
CNN’s @jaketapper: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us … Get well and get it together” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XXA5uC91Ea
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 4, 2020
.@JohnBerman refers to the car carrying President Trump as “that hermetically-sealed death-mobile.” pic.twitter.com/nMfxRFuJUo
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 5, 2020