In the Communist country of North Korea, Americans can be (and have been) detained for any minor offense the regime deems worthy of arrest, some of whom die while in custody. According to CBS White House correspondent Ben Tracy, however, reporters like himself are safer in that country than they are working in Trump’s White House.

As news continued to break on how President Trump and several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19, Tracy said he felt safer working in North Korea than at the White House.

“I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy,” Tracy tweeted on Monday.

I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

Conservatives on Twitter roundly roasted Tracy for such a statement.

“According to DRNK’s three-generation rule, if you or your relative commits a crime, you & the next three generations of your family must also spend their life in labor camp, including unborn children but I’m glad you felt safe in North Korea, Ben,” tweeted The Red-Headed Libertarian.

According to DRNK’s three-generation rule, if you or your relative commits a crime, you & the next three generations of your family must also spend their life in labor camp, including unborn children but I’m glad you felt safe in North Korea, Ben. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) October 5, 2020

“Trust me, the public would gladly like to see you guys leave the White House. Overdramatic, professional pitch fitters. You can leave. No one will cry. Or we can call the Wambulance considering this job just may be too much for you,” tweeted Kambree Koa.

Or we can call the Wambulance considering this job just may be too much for you. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 5, 2020

“This is absolutely bonkers. Never underestimate the ability of national journalists to make everything about themselves. This take is trying to make it seem like being a White House reporter is akin to being an active duty soldier. If Ben Tracy would have made one big screw-up while reporting in North Korea, he wouldn’t have just become ‘sick.’ He would have likely been tortured a la the late Otto Warmbier or worse,” tweeted Curtis Houck of Newsbusters.

If Ben Tracy would have made one big screw-up while reporting in North Korea, he wouldn’t have just become “sick.” He would have likely been tortured a la the late Otto Warmbier or worse. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2020

“Yes the White House is just like North Korea, other than the beatings, starvation, lack of electricity, organ harvesting, punishment of your parents, your children, your extended family on the basis of your network’s reporting. You are a clown,” tweeted Harmeet Dhillon.

Yes the White House is just like North Korea, other than the beatings, starvation, lack of electricity, organ harvesting, punishment of your parents, your children, your extended family on the basis of your network’s reporting. You are a clown. https://t.co/qzKphhPYeU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 5, 2020

Tracy said this shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19, which came days after President Trump and Melania Trump tested positive.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” McEnany said in a statement.

